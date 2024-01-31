12 Durham schools closed Wednesday as educators protest pay cuts

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Hundreds of Durham Public Schools staff and supporters on Wednesday rallied in the rain as 12 of the district’s schools were closed due to a “sickout” planned by educators.

According to Symone Kiddoo, president of the Durham Association of Educators (DAE), educators from 12 schools in the district called out from work on Wednesday to attend the DAE’s protest of recent decisions made by the school system amid the ongoing staffing crisis.

The first protest began at 10 a.m. at the DPS Staff Development Center on Hillandale Road. WRAL News crews at the scene estimated more than 300 people gathered to protest in rainy, 40-degree weather.

“School staff remain upset by the district’s failure to be transparent about its budgeting and decision-making, its lack of action on years of experience and staff salary,” the DAE said in a press release. “And not being inclusive of educators’ voices. Until respect is given, trust cannot be rebuilt.”

Durham Public Schools was able to provide a short-term fix for employee salaries through January, but the district has not come up with a long-term solution.

“As a new mom, I understand the anxiety that comes with last-minute changes to schedules and the burdens this may cause,” Kiddoo said in a statement on Facebook. “But I assure you, we are doing this for our current and future students.”

The Durham Public Schools Board of Education confirmed the sickouts are expected on Wednesday and a spokesperson with DPS said the following schools will be closed due to the shortages: