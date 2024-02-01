Booked that trip to Jamaica already? Might want to reconsider!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for travelers to Jamaica.

The advisory, which is a “Level 3,” encouraging Americans to “reconsider travel” cites “violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, are common” as the reason for the alert.

The advisory also mentions all-inclusive resorts.

The U.S. Embassy in Jamaica also posted the same advisory.

In addition to the guidance of reconsidering travel, the agency recommends that travelers do not walk or drive at night, and avoid public buses.

The agency also posted specific guidance for each neighborhood in Jamaica, with some having, “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisories.

The agency also recommends travelers take extra precautions for insurance and healthcare planning, prior to visiting the island.

“We strongly encourage you to obtain traveler’s insurance, including medical evacuation insurance, before traveling to Jamaica,” the advisory states. “The Department of State does not pay medical bills. Be aware that U.S. Medicare/Medicaid does not apply overseas. Most hospitals and doctors overseas do not accept U.S. health insurance.”

In a statement to Travel + Leisure, Jamaica’s tourism board noted that, “there are very distinctly defined areas within Jamaica that the advisory cites as having high risk for crime, so the majority of the island’s tourism product remains unaffected.”

“Visitors can continue to come with confidence to enjoy all that Jamaica has to offer,” the tourism board added.

The U.S. State Department also recently published a Level 2 advisory for the Bahamas, encouraging travelers to exercise increased caution due to ongoing crime.

Travelers who are heading to international destinations can view all current travel advisories on the State Department’s website.