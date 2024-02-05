Listen Live
Ayeeedubb

K97.5 Kickback – Meet Davian Dewayne

Published on February 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
K975 Kickback

Source: R1 Digital / R1

We love supporting our local music acts and Ayeeedubb welcomes her first R&B artist of the new year, Davian Dewayne!

Check out the full interview and to find out more about him, follow him on instagram at https://www.instagram.com/daviandewayne/

 

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close