Killer Mike Booked On Misdemeanor Battery After Notching 3 Grammy Awards

On Sunday (Feb. 4), social media was abuzz when word that Killer Mike won the Grammy Award for “Rap Album Of The Year” hit the internet well before the Grammy Awards even aired. But unfortunately, the celebration was short-lived as not too long after it was being reported that Killer Mike was taken away from the festivities in handcuffs for reasons unknown.

Now, TMZ is reporting that the Michael rapper was booked on a citizens arrest after he got into it with a security guard at the Crypto.com Arena. According to the report, Killer Mike allegedly knocked down said security guard for “not getting out of his way quick enough” and that in turn led to a citizens arrest, which resulted in the pictures and videos of Mike being led away from the venue in handcuffs. Though Killer Mike wasn’t actually placed under arrest, he was detained and removed from the vicinity following the incident.

Per TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Mike was booked for misdemeanor battery Sunday evening, this after a private person’s arrest took place at Crypto.com Arena. We’re told KM is accused of knocking down a security officer after they did not get out of his way quick enough — the apparent aftermath of which looks to have been caught on tape, seen here.

We got a hold of video that seems to show Mike being chased down outside in the windy rain, where security personnel can be seen attempting to stop him … with Mike looking determined to get by them. You can’t see any “knock-down” as has been described to us by law enforcement — but it does look like he faces off with security guards in tense fashion.

Terrible ending to what should’ve been a night filled with joy and celebration for Killer Mike. The incident came after Mike took home three Grammy Awards including “Best Rap Song,” “Best Rap Performance,” and as we stated earlier, “Best Rap Album.”

Though we’re sure the incident put a damper on Mike’s night, they can’t take away the fact that the man earned those Grammys and will be putting them on a mantle somewhere in his home.

Check out video of the incident below, and let us know your thoughts on Mike’s Grammy wins and eventual arrest in the comments section below.

