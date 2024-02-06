What To Expect At “Ain’t Too Proud” At DPAC This Week!

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations” is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, AIN’T TOO PROUD tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group’s personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Karen Clark chatted with Michael Andreaus, who plays Otis Williams, about the upcoming production in Durham at DPAC. Tickets are available now on the DPAC Website!

