Ways To Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Triangle!

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and the Triangle is blooming with romantic possibilities! Whether you’re planning a night out with your sweetheart, a fun gathering with friends, or a solo celebration of self-love, this area has something special for everyone.
Here are a few events to explore:
“My Mini & Me” Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating
- Date: Feb. 3, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Location: Joy Worthy Co., 131 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh
- Cost: From $65.00
- Join Tricia, the creator of Darlin’ Designs Cookie Co, as she guides you in decorating Valentine’s cookies with your little ones. It’s a chance to practice new skills and enjoy quality time together.
Valentine’s Day Pictures with Mia’s Mafia
- Date: Feb. 3, 2 – 6 p.m.
- Location: Koko FitClub, 7428 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh
- Cost: Varies
- Capture adorable Valentine’s pictures of your pets with backdrops provided by Mia’s Mafia at Unleashed at Stonehenge.
Valentine’s Day Pawtraits at Earthwise Pet Wake Forest
- Date: Feb. 4, 12 – 4 p.m.
- Location: : EarthWise Pet, 416 S. White St., Wake Forest
- Cost: $30 per slot
- Capture Valentine’s Day-themed portraits of your furry friends with Professional Pet Photographer, Five Freedoms Photography.
Valentine’s Week Celebration at The Melting Pot
- Date: Feb. 4 – 10 p.m.
- Location: 3100 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh
- Cost : Varies
- Indulge in a decadent 5-course fondue experience on February 14 or opt for the 4-course menu on February 9-13 & 15-18.
Valentines Day Cookie Decorating
- Date: Feb. 5, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Location: Joy Worthy Co., 131 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh
- Cost: Varies
- Join Darlin’ Designs Baking Co. to create Instagram-worthy Valentine’s Day cookies. It’s a fun and creative way to express your love through delicious treats.
Beginner Calligraphy for Valentine’s Day at Glasshouse Kitchen
- Date: Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m
- Location: 5 Laboratory Drive, Research Triangle Park
- Cost $65
- Join a workshop in modern calligraphy and add special lettered details to your Valentine’s Day cards, wedding paper goods, and more.
Valentine’s Day at Vidrio
- Date: Feb. 9, 5 – 10 p.m.
- Location: 500 Glenwood Ave. #100, Raleigh
- Cost: varies
- Indulge in Vidrio’s award-winning wine list, crafted cocktails, and chef-curated features with your special someone.
Valentine’s Day Goat Yoga
- Date: Feb. 9, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Location: : Aristotle Spirits, 105 Rand Mill Road, Garner
- Cost: $14-$28
- Immerse yourself in the joy of yoga surrounded by adorable goats, led by expert instructor Aubrey from Yoga for You with Aubrey.
Cupid Run 5k
- Date: Feb. 10, 8 – 11 a.m.
- Location: Knightdale Station Park, 810 N. First Ave. Knightdale
- Cost: Registration Fee $20
- Lace-up for love and join the heartwarming 5k run. The first 300 registrants receive a participation medal and exclusive Knightdale branded running socks.
Adoption Event and Valentine’s Day Party
- Date: Feb. 10, 12 – 3 p.m.
- Location: 651 Mills Park Drive, Cary
- Cost: Varies
- Meet your next Valentine at the adoption event featuring adoptable dogs and kitties.
