Ways To Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Triangle!

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and the Triangle is blooming with romantic possibilities! Whether you’re planning a night out with your sweetheart, a fun gathering with friends, or a solo celebration of self-love, this area has something special for everyone.

Here are a few events to explore:

“My Mini & Me” Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating

Date: Feb. 3, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: Joy Worthy Co., 131 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh

Cost: From $65.00

Join Tricia, the creator of Darlin’ Designs Cookie Co, as she guides you in decorating Valentine’s cookies with your little ones. It’s a chance to practice new skills and enjoy quality time together.

Valentine’s Day Pictures with Mia’s Mafia

Date: Feb. 3, 2 – 6 p.m.

Location: Koko FitClub, 7428 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh

Cost: Varies

Capture adorable Valentine’s pictures of your pets with backdrops provided by Mia’s Mafia at Unleashed at Stonehenge.

Valentine’s Day Pawtraits at Earthwise Pet Wake Forest

Date: Feb. 4, 12 – 4 p.m.

Location: : EarthWise Pet, 416 S. White St., Wake Forest

Cost: $30 per slot

Capture Valentine’s Day-themed portraits of your furry friends with Professional Pet Photographer, Five Freedoms Photography.

Valentine’s Week Celebration at The Melting Pot

Date: Feb. 4 – 10 p.m.

Location: 3100 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh

Cost : Varies

Indulge in a decadent 5-course fondue experience on February 14 or opt for the 4-course menu on February 9-13 & 15-18.

Valentines Day Cookie Decorating

Date: Feb. 5, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Joy Worthy Co., 131 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh

Cost: Varies

Join Darlin’ Designs Baking Co. to create Instagram-worthy Valentine’s Day cookies. It’s a fun and creative way to express your love through delicious treats.

Beginner Calligraphy for Valentine’s Day at Glasshouse Kitchen

Date: Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m

Location: 5 Laboratory Drive, Research Triangle Park

Cost $65

Join a workshop in modern calligraphy and add special lettered details to your Valentine’s Day cards, wedding paper goods, and more.

Valentine’s Day at Vidrio

Date: Feb. 9, 5 – 10 p.m.

Location: 500 Glenwood Ave. #100, Raleigh

Cost: varies

Indulge in Vidrio’s award-winning wine list, crafted cocktails, and chef-curated features with your special someone.

Valentine’s Day Goat Yoga

Date: Feb. 9, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: : Aristotle Spirits, 105 Rand Mill Road, Garner

Cost: $14-$28

Immerse yourself in the joy of yoga surrounded by adorable goats, led by expert instructor Aubrey from Yoga for You with Aubrey.

Cupid Run 5k

Date: Feb. 10, 8 – 11 a.m.

Location: Knightdale Station Park, 810 N. First Ave. Knightdale

Cost: Registration Fee $20

Lace-up for love and join the heartwarming 5k run. The first 300 registrants receive a participation medal and exclusive Knightdale branded running socks.

Adoption Event and Valentine’s Day Party