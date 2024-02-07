NC State Chancellor Facing Calls For Vote of No Confidence Amid Poe Hall Cancer Scandal

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

NC State’s Chancellor Randy Woodson is facing a possible “vote of no-confidence” following WRAL’s independent report on cancer cases among people who spent time in Poe Hall.

The email, sent Tuesday (Feb. 6) by employee Steve Porter to the College of Education Coordinating Committee, also calls for a vote of no-confidence for Dean of Education Paola Sztajn and Executive Chancellor & Provost Warwick Arden.

Porter, who worked in Poe Hall, wrote in the email:

The purpose is to hold separate votes of no-confidence…over their mishandling of the contamination of Poe Hall and the cancer cluster, especially given the recent news that the University has prevented the federal government from investigating the issue. I can think of no greater indictment than the fact that we have learned almost everything about the Poe Hall PCB contamination and cancer cluster from the news media, while we have heard nothing but meaningless platitudes from our leadership.

This isn’t the first time that Porter butted heads with NC State. He sued in 2022 for alleged retaliation for his comments on social justice. A federal appeals court ruled in NC State’s favor last year.

As previously reported, Poe Hall was closed in November due to a strong presence of toxic PCBs in the building. WRAL has now confirmed 52 cases of cancer and other reports of illness among people who spent time in Poe Hall.

On Monday, WRAL revealed a letter claiming that NC State asked to end the federal investigation into the potentially high rates of cancer in Poe Hall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially confirmed to WRAL that NC State withdrew its request for a Health Hazard Investigation.

