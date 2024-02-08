Homeless man featured in heartwarming TikTok video that sparked $400K in donations allegedly has violent past

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A homeless man at the center of a heartwarming TikTok video that led to $400,000 in donations allegedly has a violent past, according to a report.

A viral video posted on social media showed a fashion intern who was walking by a man begging for tea before the two ended up spending the day together.

The vlogger, Sanai Graden, ended up putting him up in a hotel room and helped pay for his medicine.

Graden later launched a fundraiser for the man, who is also battling cancer, and an astounding $403,000 has already been raised.

“He asked for tea and the rest is history,” Sanai Graden, who recently moved to the nation’s capital for college, told Fox 5 DC in an interview this week.

But the same station later found a woman who says she was once brutally beaten by the same man in the video – and who apparently has a criminal rap sheet.

The homeless man was identified as Alonzo Douglas Hebron by the victim, according to Fox 5 DC.

“I’m speechless,” she said of the viral video that featured him. “I do not understand how a human being can act like this. He’s a sociopath. He does not have a sense of remorse.”

DC police said in a June 2020 news release that Hebron assaulted a woman and stole from her before fleeing the scene. He was arrested days later. Footage of the attack showed a man place a scarf over her head as she slept outside of a Methodist church before she was pummeled, Fox 5 DC reported.