Free Eye Exams at LGBTQ Center in Durham Feb 22

FREE EYE EXAMS
Where: On-site to the LGBTQ Center of Durham | 1007 Broad St
Date & Time: 2/22 | 2 to 6PM
This is at no cost to you. No insurance information is collected.
In partnership with Dr. Besharat and the In Her Vision team.
In Her Vision Information: They provide comprehensive eye examinations assessing ocular and physical health, in addition to prescription glasses, at no cost.
Thanks to their partnership with Durham Tech, they can transport medical equipment to meet communities where needed.
To best utilize her time, we ask that you sign up for a specific sessions/appointment. Register here: bit.ly/QUEERYOUTHHEALTH
If the patient is under 18 years of age, a parental consent form is required, and will be provided prior to the event. Paper copies will also be available. The minimum age of patient is 14 (?).
The Durham County Health Department will also be available for STI/HIV testing during the first part of the event, no appointment necessary for this service.
