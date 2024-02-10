K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets added five new players between Friday night’s loss and Saturday night’s second game of a back-to-back, and they cruised to a 115-106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Newly-acquired guard Vasilije Micic led the newly-minted Hornets with 18 points, Charlotte native Grant Williams added 15, and Davis Bertans & Tre Mann added nine points apiece. The moment of the night, though, belonged to Seth Curry, who, while wearing his father’s jersey number sank a three to send the capacity crowd into a frenzy.

The main incumbents starred as well as Miles Bridges led the team with 25 points & Brandon Miller poured in 18. Charlotte snapped its second-longest losing streak of ten games, winning for the first time since a January 22nd triumph at Minnesota, and the first home win since January 19th against San Antonio.

Spectrum Center will see two more home games before the All-Star Break, as the Hornets continue their homestand Monday against the Indiana Pacers. Coverage begins Monday night at 6 PM, with tip time at 7 PM on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ.

New-Look Hornets Snap Losing Streak vs. Memphis was originally published on wfnz.com