Raleigh Waffle House locations serving up romance for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day coming up, wouldn’t it be great to smother, cover and scatter a loved one with a hearty meal at Waffle House?

It may not be the first spot on your mind for a Valentine’s Day date, but the popular southern diner chain is offering up romantic-themed Valentine’s Day meals for another year.

The diner pulls out all the stops – white tablecloths over the booths, meals by candlelight, a specialized playlist – all to arrange for the ambiance of a more intimate setting. Some locations even offer a photo booth.

The locations on Hillsborough Street and Dixie Forest Road in Raleigh are offering the special dinner experience. If you’re interested, you’re required to make a reservation between 5 and 9 p.m. A complete list of participating locations can be found on the Waffle House website.

Waffle House representatives said the tradition began in 2008 at a location in John’s Creek, Georgia, when a swarm of customers dined at the restaurant every year on Valentine’s Day, so the manager decided to make the experience special. Today, hundreds of locations include the festivities to spread the love with customers.