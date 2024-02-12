Third Time’s A Charm: Patrick Mahomes Wins Super Bowl LVIII MVP

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Patrick Mahomes added to his growing trophy case this weekend after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to victory against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday (Feb. 11). With the victory, Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl LVIII MVP, marking the third time he’s won the honor.

With the MVP win, Patrick Mahomes etched his name alongside greats such as Joe Montana and Tom Brady with the retired quarterbacks also winning the honor three or more times. With the win, the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory is the third of the Coach Andy Reid and Mahomes era, and the fourth overall for the franchise as noted by CBS Sports.

The contest went into overtime with the 49ers showing a ton of grit behind the hard work of Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and Deebo Samuel and their defensive corps. However, Mahomes carried out Reid’s game plan and the Niners never had an answer in the extra period, leading the Chiefs to victory and becoming a dynasty in the same breath.

Mahomes also joins the aforementioned Brady and Montana, along with Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman as the only starting quarterbacks to win at least three Super Bowls.

“It’s the start of one,” Mahomes said to CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson after being asked if Kansas City Chiefs are a dynasty. “We’re not done. I know we’re going to celebrate tonight, but we’re not done. We’ve got a young team, we’re going to keep this thing going.”

Congratulations to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

