Which Super Bowl Free Agents Should Carolina Target?

With the Super Bowl officially in the books, the next item on the NFL’s agenda will be the NFL Combine, followed by free agency, once the new league year begins in March. After a 2-15 season, the Panthers desperately need upgrading their roster if they want to compete in 2024. In today’s NFL, teams can change overnight with their ability to sign players, but Carolina will be handicapped by having just $31 million in cap space and having to resign some of their players, including Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu.

The Panthers won’t be the only team tasked with resigning their players, so will Kansas City and San Francisco, as you see every year other teams poach from the teams that compete in the Super Bowl. It’s important to remember that Carolina hired a prominent member of Kansas City’s front office to pair with Dan Morgan, so they will understand which players could fit in Carolina and what the price tag could look like.

Earlier today on the Wes & Walker Show, the guys did an exercise going over the list of free agents from both the Chiefs and the 49ers, to identify which players the Panthers would love to add to their roster for next season. Notable free agents for the 49ers include; DE Chase Young, S Tashaun Gipson, OL Jon Feliciano, DT Javon Kinlaw, QB Sam Darnold, LB Oren Burks, DE Clelin Ferrell, DE Randy Gregory, DT Kevin Givens, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, G Ben Bartch, TE Ross Dwelley, TE Charlie Woerner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S Logan Ryan, WR Chris Conley, OT Matt Pryor.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs free agents include DT Chris Jones, CB L’Jarius Sneed, DE Mike Danna, LB Willie Gay Jr., OT Donovan Smith, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB Jerick McKinnon, LB Drue Tranquill, S Mike Edwards, DT Derrick Nnadi, DT Tershawn Wharton, P Tommy Townsend, WR Mecole Hardman, WR Richie James, QB Blaine Gabbert, OL Nick Allegretti, TE Blake Bell, S Deon Bush, LS James Winchester.

Both teams have plenty of defensive talent that will be available this spring, but Carolina needs to upgrade the talent on the offensive side of the ball, meaning Carolina may need to look elsewhere to add talent to the roster via free agency.

Which Super Bowl Free Agents Should Carolina Target? was originally published on wfnz.com