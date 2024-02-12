K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Former Hornets legend turned Bally Sports Color-Commentator for the Charlotte Hornets Dell Curry joined Kyle Bailey on WFNZ as he recapped a hectic deadline for the Hornets which led to seeing his son Seth make his debut for the same team his dad played for.

Dell started the conversation by telling Kyle how emotional it was to see his son join the hometown Hornets as he told Kyle excited he was to see one of his son’s come play for the hometown team, since the deadline, Dell has noticed that the energy inside the Spectrum Center has changed.

The conversation went on to look at the potential impact Charlotte native Grant Williams can have for the Hornets long-term, and how special rookie Brandon Miller could be for Charlotte.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:

Dell Curry Recaps A Busy Last Few Days For The Hornets was originally published on wfnz.com