The Charlotte Hornets won back-to-back games for just the second time this season, as they defeated the Indiana Pacers 111-102 at Spectrum Center Monday.

Charlotte last won consecutive games over Boston and Washington on November 20th and 22nd, as the infusion of trade deadline acquisitions once again lifted the Hornets.

Grant Williams led the Hornets with 21 points, Seth Curry had 18, and Tre Mann added 11. Miles Bridges led the incumbent with 20 points and Brandon Miller poured in 12 as seven of the nine Hornets who played scored in double figures.

The Hornets had only one other team to date they’ve defeated multiple times, and the Pacers add to the Wizards on the list of teams they’ve defeated more than once.

One more game remains at Spectrum Center before the All-Star Break, as the Hornets host the division-rival Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Coverage begins on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ at 6 PM, with the tip at 7 PM.

Hornets Win Consecutive Games for Second Time This Season was originally published on wfnz.com