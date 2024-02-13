Listen Live
President Joe Biden Features Raleigh Family in New Campaign Video

Published on February 13, 2024

A Raleigh family sharing a meal with President Joe Biden has become the focus of a new political video by Biden’s reelection campaign.

Last month, President Biden visited Raleigh to discuss broadband internet and economic development. He made a pitstop at a Cook Out restaurant, joining Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in ordering burgers and milkshakes from the establishment.

The campaign shared a video on Instagram on Monday, showcasing moments from the gathering that included meals from the North Carolina fast-food chain Cook Out and snippets of President Biden’s discussion with Eric Fitts and his two teenage sons, Christian and Carter.

The video was uploaded to President Biden’s Instagram on Monday night.

Shout out to Raleigh for getting some national love!

Read the full story here.

