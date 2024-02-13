Early Voting Begins Thursday Feb. 15

Get ready to cast your vote early for the 2024 primary election!
The in-person early voting period kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, and runs until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
The primary election day is set for Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Your vote determines who will be on the ballot in November.
Exercise your right to vote and be part of the democratic process!
Make sure to check for the finalized early voting sites in your county using the Early Voting Site Search.
-
BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys
-
Carl Weathers, “Rocky,” “Predator” Star, Dead at 76
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
Usher Strips Down As Spokesmodel For Kim K.'s SKIMS Men...And Social Media Approves
-
Donald Glover Will Reportedly Earn $52M in his new role on “Community”
-
Gravesite Of Megan Thee Stallion's Mom Gets Additional Security Following Alleged Threats From Nicki's Barbz
-
Beyoncé’s Ready To Take Our Coins Again With Her New Hair Care Line, Cécred
-
From The "A" To The World: Reactions to Usher's Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show