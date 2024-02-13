Listen Live
Politics

Early Voting Begins Thursday Feb. 15

Published on February 13, 2024

Vote

Get ready to cast your vote early for the 2024 primary election!

The in-person early voting period kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, and runs until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The primary election day is set for Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Your vote determines who will be on the ballot in November.

Exercise your right to vote and be part of the democratic process!

Make sure to check for the finalized early voting sites in your county using the Early Voting Site Search.

