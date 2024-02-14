Frankie Beverly Announces Retirement Tour ‘I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour’

Frankie Beverly and Maze Prepare for Their Final Tour Together Frankie Beverly, alongside Maze, is gearing up for their last tour, the “I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour,” which kicks off on March 22, 2024, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The tour will visit major cities such as Mobile, Houston, Chicago, and Los Angeles, concluding on May 12, 2024, at the KIA Forum. After more than 50 years of creating timeless hits, Beverly plans to retire later this year.

Presented by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC), renowned for their successful urban tours, this final journey commemorates Beverly’s remarkable career. Recently bestowed with the Urban One Living Legend Honor, Beverly will wrap up the tour with key city performances, including a street renaming ceremony in Philadelphia.

Following Beverly’s retirement, Maze will continue touring as Maze Honoring Frankie Beverly, featuring Tony Lindsay as the lead vocalist. Their objective remains the same: to captivate audiences and deliver an unforgettable live concert experience with their legendary songs.

Upcoming Tour Dates: • • • •3/22/2024 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta GA •4/6/2024 – Mobile County Fairgrounds, Mobile AL •4/13/2024 – Toyota Arena, Houston TX •4/27/2024 – United Center, Chicago IL •5/12/2024 – KIA Forum, Los Angeles CA