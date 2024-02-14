Hornets Hit First Three-Game Winning Streak

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets notched their first winning streak of the season earning their third win in a row with a 122-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The 25-point margin of victory represents the largest such amount this season, as the Hornets remain unbeaten since their five-player infusion at the trade deadline.

Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 26 points & Tre Mann had 21 in a game which saw six Charlotte players score in double figures. The Hornets kept the man known as “Ice Trae” ice cold holding him to 12 points, despite him dishing out 12 assists.

Charlotte’s defense permeated throughout the team, as the Hornets held the Hawks to under the century mark, the first time they’ve done so to an opposing team in a win.

