At this time last week, Charlotte Hornet fans wanted to get to the All-Star break as quickly as possible in what was one of the ugliest seasons in franchise history. As we sit here today, though, fans are the wishing they didn’t have to take a break thanks to the additions the team made at the deadline.
One of the five acquisitions that the team made was Charlotte native Grant Williams from the Dallas Mavericks. In his first two games in teal, Williams is averaging 18.0 points per game, 6.0 rebounds per game and shooting 47.8% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc.
On Wednesday, Williams stopped by to talk about the trade to Charlotte and how quickly things gelled for the team following the deadline. One of the other things Williams talked about was restoring the home court advantage here in Charlotte, something the franchise hung its hat on back in the early days.
“I’m excited for this group to really show Charlote that we have something here and get the people back, because I remember back in the early 2000s, Charlote led the league in attendance numbers and they were there screaming, ”let’s go Hornets”. They weren’t there screaming for any other team. And I remember playing for Boston and coming home and them screaming, ”let’s go Celtics”. “Let’s go Mavericks”. It didn’t piss me off at the time because I was playing for those teams, but it pisses me off now because I know what we can do, and we haven’t necessarily put the product out there yet, but I know that we’re going to do it for this city, this team, and I’m excited for these fans to really understand that the Hornets are going to be back here really soon.”
Hear the full conversation with Williams from yesterday below and be sure to subscribe to the Mac & Bone Show podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
Grant Williams: We’re Doing It For the City and This Team was originally published on wfnz.com
-
BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys
-
Carl Weathers, “Rocky,” “Predator” Star, Dead at 76
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
Usher Strips Down As Spokesmodel For Kim K.'s SKIMS Men...And Social Media Approves
-
Donald Glover Will Reportedly Earn $52M in his new role on “Community”
-
The Triangle's Cutest Couple Contest
-
From The "A" To The World: Reactions to Usher's Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
-
Beyoncé’s Ready To Take Our Coins Again With Her New Hair Care Line, Cécred