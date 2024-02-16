Listen Live
Local

UNC Student Killed In Chapel Hill Car Crash

Two other UNC students were charged in the crash, which lists alcohol and speeding as contributing factors.

Published on February 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Car airbag glue taped to steering wheel after traffic accident

Source: BitsAndSplits / Getty

Two UNC-Chapel Hill students have been charged in a car crash that claimed the life of another student.

As reported by WRAL, Chapel Hill Police responded to a single-car crash at the intersection of Raleigh and W. Barbee Chapel Roads on Sunday, Jan. 21 at around 2:30 am.

20-year-old Mary Elizabeth Rotunda of Greensboro was identified as the deceased victim. Rotunda was a passenger in the car. Another passenger, 21-year-old NC Central student Brianna Pinson, and the driver, 20-year-old UNC student Flemeeja Brewer, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

As the driver, Brewer is now facing multiple charges:

  • Felony death by vehicle
  • Felony serious injury by vehicle
  • Involuntary manslaughter
  • Driving while impaired
  • Speeding
  • Failure to maintain lane control
  • Driving after consuming while under 21
  • Fraudulent use of ID to commit underage offense
  • Transport/possession of an open container of alcoholic beverage
  • Careless and reckless driving
  • Exceeding a posted speed

The driver of another car, 20-year-old UNC football player Zachary Rice, was also charged with driving after consuming while under 21, consuming/possession of alcohol under 21 and exceeding a posted speed limit.

Brewer is scheduled to appear in court on February 19, while Rice’s hearing is scheduled for March 7.

UNC Student Killed In Chapel Hill Car Crash  was originally published on foxync.com

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close