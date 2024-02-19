Rihanna Is Working On New Album

Rihanna is currently in the process of working on her highly anticipated ninth studio album. Her last album, “Anti Ready,” was released back in 2016, and fans are eagerly awaiting news of a release date.

In December, the singer announced that she is entering a new “era of discovery.”

The Barbadian star isn’t entirely sure what her future will look like — but she’s still excited “for what is to come.” “I’m in an era of discovery. And maybe it’s rediscovery because so much is changing, and some things are fleeting. And some things are yet to be discovered, right? And I’m in the center of all of that,” Rihanna told Complex. “So I’m not on a landing yet, but I’m excited for what is to come because I have the feeling of what it is,” she added. “But I can’t put it into words, and I know the journey is going to be exciting of getting there. And that’s not just with fashion or my daily routine … with music, all of it! I’m really excited to explore things right now.” The “Kiss It Better” singer also revealed that she’s “open to exploring” as she works on new music. “Musically, I’m feeling open,” Rhianna shared. “I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might not ever make sense to my fans, the people that know the music I’ve put out. I just want to play. I want to have fun with the music,” she added.