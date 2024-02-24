K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets’ longest winning streak of the season came to an end Friday, as the Golden State Warriors prevailed in a 97-84 decision in San Francisco.

Charlotte could not find the shooting stroke all evening, scoring just 29 points in the first half, a season low for the Hornets.The team shot just 26% percent in the half, and finished the game hitting just 11-of-39 from three-point land.

Golden State didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard either, as the Hornets held the Warriors to 43% shooting.

Miles Bridges had Charlotte’s high night offensively with 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Hornets. Stephen Curry had a quiet night offensively, scoring 15 points against his hometown team.

The game ended on a sour note with Lester Quinones instigating an altercation at the end of the game while trying to score with the game out of reach. He appeared to take a swing at Miles Bridges and Grant Williams stood up to defend his teammate. Both Quinones and Williams were ejected for the final 12.2 seconds of the game.

The road trip continues for the Hornets on Sunday, as they head to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers. Coverage begins with Hornets Pregame at 8 PM and tip time at 9 PM on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ.

Hornets’ Four-Game Win Streak Snapped at Golden State was originally published on wfnz.com