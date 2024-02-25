K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets exorcised some more road demons on their current road trip, ending a 15-game losing streak in Portland by defeating the Trail Blazers, 93-80.

Charlotte overcame 17 turnovers and Portland’s 22 offensive rebounds on a night where their largest lead was 21 points. Portland kept things within single digits as late as the 7:05 mark of the fourth quarter before the Hornets eventually pulled away.

Nick Richards led the Hornets with 21 points and 10 rebounds, Miles Bridges added a double-double of his own 18 points and 10 boards. Portland couldn’t find the shooting stroke especially from three, making one of their first 26 from beyond the arc, and just three of 32 for the game.

Charlotte won for the first time in Portland since March 29, 2008, marking the second road losing streak snapped on this road trip that dates back to the franchise’s time as the Bobcats. The Hornets won for the first time in Utah in 17 tries on Thursday night against the Jazz.

The road trip concludes for the Hornets on Tuesday when Charlotte visits Milwaukee to take on the Bucks. Coverage begins at 7 PM with tip-off at 8 PM on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ.

Hornets End Another Long Road Drought In Portland was originally published on wfnz.com