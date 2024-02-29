Omarion Announce the ‘Vbz on Vbz Tour’

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Omarion, armed with his collection of R&B hits, is gearing up to perform on stages near you during the upcoming ‘Vbz on Vbz Tour.’ This recently announced tour will feature emerging artists like Vedo, Jastin Martin, WanMor, and Tone Stith as opening acts, in support of his latest album ‘Sonic Book 2’ released in December 2023. The tour is set to commence in Grand Prairie, Texas, on April 5, and will visit major cities such as Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Houston, New York, and more, with the final show scheduled for Atlanta on May 19. Check inside to find out if Omarion and his crew will be hitting your town.

‘Vbz on Vbz Tour’ Dates

Apr 5 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

Apr 6 – Houston, TX Smart @ Financial Centre

Apr 11 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre

Apr 12 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

Apr 14 – Newark, NJ @ NJPAC

Apr 19 – Chicago, IL @ Arie Crown Theater

Apr 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Apr 21 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

Apr 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Peacock Theatre

Apr 27 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

Apr 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotel

May 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

May 4 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

May 9 – Greensboro, NC @ Tanger Theater

May 10 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

May 11 – Baltimore, MD @ Lyric Theater

May 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica

May 17 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

May 18 – Cary, NC Koka @ Booth Amphitheatre

May 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Center