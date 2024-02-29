Omarion Announce the ‘Vbz on Vbz Tour’

Omarion, armed with his collection of R&B hits, is gearing up to perform on stages near you during the upcoming ‘Vbz on Vbz Tour.’ This recently announced tour will feature emerging artists like Vedo, Jastin Martin, WanMor, and Tone Stith as opening acts, in support of his latest album ‘Sonic Book 2’ released in December 2023. The tour is set to commence in Grand Prairie, Texas, on April 5, and will visit major cities such as Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Houston, New York, and more, with the final show scheduled for Atlanta on May 19. Check inside to find out if Omarion and his crew will be hitting your town.
‘Vbz on Vbz Tour’ Dates
Apr 5 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
Apr 6 – Houston, TX Smart @ Financial Centre
Apr 11 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
Apr 12 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
Apr 14 – Newark, NJ @ NJPAC
Apr 19 – Chicago, IL @ Arie Crown Theater
Apr 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
Apr 21 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
Apr 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Peacock Theatre
Apr 27 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
Apr 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotel
May 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
May 4 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
May 9 – Greensboro, NC @ Tanger Theater
May 10 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
May 11 – Baltimore, MD @ Lyric Theater
May 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica
May 17 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
May 18 – Cary, NC Koka @ Booth Amphitheatre
May 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Center
