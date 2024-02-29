Bobby Marks Talks Hornets Front Office Moves on WFNZ

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It wasn’t too long ago that the NAB world was impressed by the trade deadline that Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak put together, trading away Gordon Hayward and PJ Washington, and in return revamping their bench, and adding more draft capital to their future arsenal. Shortly after the trade deadline, the Hornets announced that Mitch Kupchak would be moving into an advisory role within the organization, and they began their search for a new GM. That search concluded earlier today, as Charlotte announced they were hiring Nets assistant GM Jeff Peterson, as their new President of Basketball Operations.

Peterson has ties to the Hornets new ownership group, Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin, from their time in Atlanta, but he also has ties with the current head coach, Steve Clifford, from when he served as a consultant in Brooklyn. At just 35 years old, Peterson becomes the youngest executive in the league, accomplishing a goal set out by new ownership to get younger. Peterson will have to figure out how to build a roster around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, along with other decisions, as he seeks to build the Hornets into a winner.

To help dissect the hire, and talk about the second half of the season so far for Charlotte, ESPN front office insider, Bobby Marks joined the Wes & Walker Show earlier today, to talk about what the hire means for Steve Clifford, why LaMelo is the most important piece to the puzzle, and if Miles Bridges sign a long term contract this summer.

