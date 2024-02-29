K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Milwaukee Bucks won all four games against the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023-24 season, closing out the back end of a home-and-home with a 111-99 win at the Spectrum Center on Thursday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds through three quarters of play. Charlotte made a fervent 20-5 run to cut the lead down to 10 with 1:18 to play, but Milwaukee held a double-digit lead from the 4:28 mark of the 2nd Quarter through the end of the contest.

Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 21 points and Grant Williams added 16 in support. The shooting woes that plagued the Hornets at the end of their last road trip carried over to the home fixture. Charlotte shot 8-of-22 (36%) and 9-of-21 (43%) from the field in the first & third quarters respectively, unable to consistently get things to fall when they needed them.

In the season sweep, the Hornets failed to score 100 or more in all four contests, losing all four games by double digits.

Charlotte will play the second night of a back-to-back on Friday night in Philadelphia at 7 PM. Coverage begins on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ with Hornets Pregame at 6 PM.

Bucks Sweep Hornets In Season Series was originally published on wfnz.com