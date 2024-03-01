K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The college basketball season is winding down and that means madness is around the corner and Luke DeCock joined Kyle Bailey to discuss his thoughts on where things stand with the regular season nearing its end.

One of the bigger topics discussed was UNC’s upcoming matchup against NC State, Luke thinks that while NC State has talent they are fighting a pretty big uphill battle against the Heels but they should bring their best with this being a rivalry game. Luke also thought about the likelihood of the Wolfpack and UNC being attached at the hip in potential future realignment talk. He told Kyle that the state government will likely control that moving forward.

Luke would also get into the latest questioning surrounding the NET rankings impacting the Tournament, and his take on court storming.

Listen to the full interview with Luke DeCock Here:

Can The Tar Heels Avoid An Upset From The Wolfpack? was originally published on wfnz.com