Hornets Suffer Painful Loss To Sixers

The Charlotte Hornets lost two key players to injury and also the game as they dropped a 121-114 decision to the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night.

Seth Curry & Cody Martin both suffered ankle injuries within minutes of each other in the fourth quarter, thwarting a potential Hornets comeback. Their injuries coupled with the pregame news that Brandon Miller would not play Friday with an injured lower back.

Philadelphia used a 16-5 run to go from being down four in the 3rd quarter to eventually take a double-digit lead into the final period. Charlotte responded with an 11-2 run to get as close as two points, but the Hornets couldn’t respond on the offensive glass.

The Sixers doubled up the Hornets with 15 offensive rebounds resulting in 28 second-chance points compared to seven offensive boards and 14 second-chance points for Charlotte.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 27 points in the loss.

Friday’s loss marks the third straight loss for the Hornets, the longest losing streak since the trade deadline. Charlotte returns to the floor Sunday night, concluding a two-game road trip in Toronto. Coverage begins at 5 PM Sunday, with tip time at 6 PM on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ.

