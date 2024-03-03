K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The NFL Scouting Combine is winding down, as we get closer to the start of a new league year and the 2024 NFL Draft. Of course, the Panthers don’t currently own a first-round pick, after trading it away to Chicago last year, when they traded up to #1 to draft Bryce Young. While some coaches opt not to speak during their time in Indy, Canales made sure to get behind the podium, to talk about what his staff has worked on since being put together, and what they are looking for and hoping to achieve in the Draft, despite having limited draft capital.

When Carolina hired Canales, it wasn’t like the hire was met with ringing endorsement from the fan base and the media. During his time as owner, Tepper had earned the reputation of trying to make the splash hire, first overpaying Matt Rhule to ensure he didn’t take the Giants job, and then not only hiring Frank Reich, but putting together arguably the most star-studded coaching staff in franchise history, and arguably in the history of the NFL.

Vashti Hurt, who covers the Carolina Panthers for Carolina Blitz, joined the Wes & Walker Show on Friday, to talk about her biggest takeaways from her time at the Combine, and during her time, she expressed how impressed she continues to be with Canales, as he continues to outline his vision for Bryce Young, the offense, and the organization overall.

Vashti Hurt: Dave Canales Continues to Impress Me was originally published on wfnz.com