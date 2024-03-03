K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets’ valiant 4th-Quarter comeback attempt fell short Sunday, as the Toronto Raptors took the season series with their American visitors with a 111-106 win.

Charlotte trailed by as many as 15, but went on a 22-7 run to pull ahead by one on Davis Bertans’ three with 1:06 to play. Toronto’s Immanuel Quickley earned free throws on three consecutive possessions while the Hornets went empty to put the Raptors up five, but the Hornets would earn a reprieve.

The Raptors fouled Grant Williams before an inbounds play with 24 seconds left, and after a Brandon Miller two-pointer, Toronto’s Gary Trent, Jr. made one-of-two at the free-throw line. Charlotte had a final chance to tie, but Trent made up for his mistake by stripping Vasilije Micic before the Hornets could get a shot, effectively ending the game.

Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 26 points and 10 rebounds, Miles Bridges added 20 points of his own, and Grant Williams poured in his own double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hornets have dropped four consecutive contests and return home to face the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Pregame coverage starts at 6 PM with the tip at 7 PM all on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ.

Hornets Lose Heartbreaker in Toronto was originally published on wfnz.com