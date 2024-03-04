Steve Clifford Offers Injury Update on LaMelo Ball

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wes & Walker Show broadcasted live from the Spectrum Center today, for the 10th annual Military Care Event, as the Hornets were putting together 3,500 care packages for active service men and women. The event took place before the Hornets returned back home, as they host the Orlando Magic tomorrow, before hitting the road later in the week.

There’s no denying that the season hasn’t gone the way anyone hoped or expected, with the team being out of contention pretty much since early December. The main reason for that has been the injuries, which have limited the team’s ability to compete the past two seasons. LaMelo Ball missed time last year with an ankle injury, and that, along with other injuries has limited Ball to just 22 games this season. Now in his 22 games, Ball is averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8 assists, looking like a perennial All-Star caliber player, in a conference loaded with star guards.

Ball hasn’t played in over a month, and concerns around his ability to return this season, only continue to grow. During their time out at Spectrum Center, the guys got a chance to speak with Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, and he updated the status of Ball, saying “Melo’s doing more and more. He had a good workout today, did some live… I feel like he’s getting closer, but not quite there yet”

With the Hornets well out of playoff contention, there is legit debate about whether or not it’s worth risking further injury, but after giving him the rookie max, there is a responsibility for him to show to work when healthy. Also, with the Hornets shaking up their roster at the trade deadline, you’d like to see him establish chemistry with players who will be a part of the team next year, like Grant Williams.

In the short term, Clifford’s update was better today, than it was the other night, and it looks like we’re getting closer to seeing LaMelo Ball back on a basketball court. And that’s a win for Hornets fans and the NBA.

You can listen to the Wes & Walker Show, every week day from 12-3 PM, on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ, and the WFNZ app.

Steve Clifford Offers Injury Update on LaMelo Ball was originally published on wfnz.com