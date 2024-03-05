‘Bad Boys 4’ Release Date Set

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence recently provided exciting updates about the film on their social media platforms. Smith used Instagram to announce the release date of the movie.

“WRAPPED! Every moment with my buddy is pure magic. Save the date – June 7 for @BADBOYS 4!!” he shared.

Similarly, Lawrence expressed a similar sentiment in his post on Twitter.

In “Bad Boys 4,” Smith and Lawrence will return as Miami-Dade Police Department Detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett. Originally scheduled for 2023, the film was postponed due to industry strikes. Nonetheless, fans can expect its release soon.