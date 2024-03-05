Drake Will Executive Produce Apple Tv+ ‘Neuromancer’

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Drake returns to executive produce another prestigious television series, this time on Apple TV+. The streaming service is bringing to life an adaptation of the novel Neuromancer co-created by JD Dillard. According to Shadow and Act, this project is based on the award-winning novel by William Gibson. The small-screen adaptation is a collaboration between creators Dillard and Graham Roland, with Skydance Television and Anonymous Content co-producing. Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment is also behind Neuromancer. Roland takes on the role of showrunner, while Dillard, known for directing films like Sleight and Devotion, directs the pilot episode.

Here’s the official description from Apple+:

The series will follow a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.

“We’re incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+,” said creators and executive producers Graham Roland and JD Dillard. “Since we became friends nearly ten years ago, we’ve looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. Neuromancer has inspired so much of the science fiction that’s come after it and we’re looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson’s definitive ‘cyberpunk’ world.”

Dillard and Roland are executive producing Neuromancer with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television and Drake, Adel ‘Future’ Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment. Zack Hayden and Gibson are serving as executive producers.