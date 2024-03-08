Ariana Grande New Single ’We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ (Video)

Prior to its anticipated live performance on ‘SNL’ this Saturday (March 9), Ariana Grande has released the official music video for her newest single ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love).’ Following the song’s debut during the unveiling of her seventh studio album ‘Eternal Sunshine’ on Friday (March 8), the ‘Friends’ video showcases Grande’s acting skills as she sings heartfelt lyrics about self-acceptance and longing for a love that may never materialize.
“We can’t be friends / But I’d like to just pre-tend / You cling to your papers and pens / Wait until you like me again / Wait for your love / My love, I’ll wait for your love,” she sings on the Max Martin-produced chorus.
Check out the full video inside.
-
Lil Baby’s Son Catches Jayda Wayda Mid-Twerk & Gets Mad [Video]
-
Who's Coming To 2024 Dreamville Festival?!
-
Drake Shows Support for Tory Lanez... And Gets Promptly Roasted On X For It
-
Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Steph Curry
-
You Care: Meek Mill & DJ Akademiks Beefing Thanks To Diddy Lawsuit, X Chimes In With Slander
-
Erykah Badu Happy 53RD Birthday
-
FIX IT, ZUCK! Meta App Outages (Including Facebook & IG) Affect Thousands, X Users React
-
Draya Michele Expecting Baby Girl With NBA's Jalen Green...And X Has Some Thoughts