Ariana Grande New Single ’We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ (Video)

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Prior to its anticipated live performance on ‘SNL’ this Saturday (March 9), Ariana Grande has released the official music video for her newest single ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love).’ Following the song’s debut during the unveiling of her seventh studio album ‘Eternal Sunshine’ on Friday (March 8), the ‘Friends’ video showcases Grande’s acting skills as she sings heartfelt lyrics about self-acceptance and longing for a love that may never materialize.

“We can’t be friends / But I’d like to just pre-tend / You cling to your papers and pens / Wait until you like me again / Wait for your love / My love, I’ll wait for your love,” she sings on the Max Martin-produced chorus.

Check out the full video inside.