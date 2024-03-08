Denzel Washington Returning To Broadway To Portray Othello

Denzel Washington, the renowned actor, is returning to Broadway to portray Othello, Shakespeare’s tragic African general, with Jake Gyllenhaal as his counterpart. This collaboration between the two Hollywood heavyweights promises a compelling performance of one of Shakespeare’s most profound tales. Under the direction of Kenny Leon and produced by Brian Anthony Moreland, the Broadway production of Othello is scheduled to debut in spring 2025. While details about the production are being kept secret, the anticipation is high. Washington’s return to Shakespearean roles follows his appearance in Kenneth Branagh’s 1993 film “Much Ado About Nothing,” alongside Branagh, Emma Thompson, Keanu Reeves, and Michael Keaton. Additionally, he starred in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” an Apple TV+ film directed by Joel Coen, with Frances McDonald and Alex Hassell. Washington is set to portray another iconic African general, Hannibal, in an upcoming film directed by Antoine Fuqua.