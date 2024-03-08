Questlove Announces New Book “Hip-Hop Is History”

Renowned director, musician, and author Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson has revealed exciting details about his innovative upcoming book, Hip-Hop Is History, which is set to debut on June 11th through his AUWA Books label. Teaming up with co-author Ben Greenman, Questlove presents a thoughtful and personal exploration of hip-hop’s transformation over the last fifty years.
In “Hip-Hop Is History,” Questlove delves into the cultural and artistic influences that have shaped hip-hop, blending lesser-known treasures with chart-topping tracks. Through intimate narratives, he offers unique perspectives on the genre’s journey from its modest origins to its current cultural significance.
As a Grammy Award-winning musician, Academy Award-winning filmmaker, and bestselling writer, Questlove brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to the topic. Growing up in Philadelphia, hip-hop captivated and motivated him, setting him on a path that would redefine music history.
With Hip-Hop Is History, Questlove presents a retrospective look at hip-hop’s past and a forward-thinking view of its future. The book will be accessible in hardcover, e-book, and digital audio versions through AUWA Books, a division of MCD/FSG, marking a significant milestone in hip-hop literature.
