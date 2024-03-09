Listen Live
Hornets Snap Six-Game Skid

Published on March 9, 2024

Brooklyn Nets v Charlotte Hornets

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

The Charlotte Hornets found the win column on Saturday, snapping a six-game losing streak with a 110-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 24 points & 10 rebounds, Brandon Miller added 23, and Vasilije Micic recorded his first NBA double-double with 12 points & 10 assists.

The Hornets outscored the Nets 26-10 in fast-break points and had one of their best shooting games in recent memory, hitting 54% from the field.

Charlotte won its first season series over an opposing team, taking two of the three contests against Brooklyn this season.

Another road trip awaits the Hornets who head to Detroit and Memphis next week. Hornets coverage begins Monday against the Pistons beginning at 6 PM on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ for a 7 PM tip time.

