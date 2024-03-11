Listen Live
Sports

Panthers trade Brian Burns to Giants

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, the Carolina Panthers are trading Linebacker Brian Burns to the New York Giants, who will be receiving a $150 million contract.

With a contract guarantee of $87.75 million, Burns will become the second-highest-paid defensive end in NFL history.

Panthers will receive a second- and fifth-round picks in 2024 and 2025 in exchange for Burns. In the 2024 draft, the teams will also trade fifth-round selections, according to ESPN’s sources.

The Panthers had given Burns the nonexclusive franchise tag last week.

In the 2022 season, he had a career-high 12.5 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl for the two straight years. His 46 sacks the last five seasons rank 13th in the NFL.

Panthers trade Brian Burns to Giants  was originally published on wfnz.com

More from K97.5
Trending
Sports

Panthers trade Brian Burns to Giants

2024 Dreamville Festival - Lineup Reveal
Entertainment

Who’s Coming To 2024 Dreamville Festival?!

Ariana Grande
Entertainment

Ariana Grande New Single ’We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ (Video)

Cutest Couple Contest
Homepage Prizes & Events

The Triangle’s Cutest Couple Contest

spice girlin marketplace
Lifestyle

Raleigh Ranks as One of the Best Cities for Black Women

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
Showtime Says

Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)

In-Studio Interviews: UniverSoul Circus
Local

It’s The Last Weekend for The UniverSoul Circus!

Entertainment

Busta Rhymes & Rapper Nizzle Man Get Into Altercation At French Montana Album Release Party

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close