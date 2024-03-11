Panthers trade Brian Burns to Giants

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, the Carolina Panthers are trading Linebacker Brian Burns to the New York Giants, who will be receiving a $150 million contract.

With a contract guarantee of $87.75 million, Burns will become the second-highest-paid defensive end in NFL history.

Panthers will receive a second- and fifth-round picks in 2024 and 2025 in exchange for Burns. In the 2024 draft, the teams will also trade fifth-round selections, according to ESPN’s sources.

The Panthers had given Burns the nonexclusive franchise tag last week.

In the 2022 season, he had a career-high 12.5 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl for the two straight years. His 46 sacks the last five seasons rank 13th in the NFL.

