Raleigh Restaurant Earns Top Diner Spot in North Carolina

Published on March 13, 2024

Carla Hall Visits Walt Disney World

Source: Kent Phillips / Walt Disney World Resorts

A Raleigh restaurant is getting some national love.

Poole’s Diner, a well-loved downtown Raleigh establishment that has consistently has been named the best diner in North Carolina.

This recognition comes from Southern Living Magazine’s recent unveiling of “The South’s Best 2024,” based on the votes of its readers.

Owned by chef and restaurateur Ashley Christensen, Poole’s Diner was praised for its modern yet inviting atmosphere that effortlessly blends cool vibes with inclusivity.

The diner plans to expand its current locations and take over the adjacent space at 428 S. McDowell St., formerly occupied by Christensen’s Poole’side Pies until December.

Read the full story here.

