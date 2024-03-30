Listen Live
Diddy Spotted In The Wild In Miami

Published on March 30, 2024

Diddy x Wes Watson

Source: @watson_fit / Instagram

Despite dealing with a handful of lawsuits that claim he is a sexual predator and having his homes on both coasts raided by the Feds, Sean “Diddy” Combs is still kicking it in Miami. The disgraced Bad Boy mogul was seen on film out and about, and even producer Stevie J was with him, too.

Wes Watson, an influencer, fitness trainer and “life” coach, shared a clip and photo of Diddy at a cafe. Apparently, Watson was on a coffee run and spotted Diddy at a spot called Pura Vida.

“Came to just GRAB a SHOT of ESPRESSO and I Ran into DIDDY‼,” was the caption of the pic that showed a smiling Diddy looking at Watson’s phone.

In the clip, Diddy throws up an L with his fingers and say “Love.”

We wouldn’t say the predicament Diddy finds himself in the type of movie anyone would want to be in. Respectfully.

And clearly, Stevie J is still Team Diddy. No wonder he offered up 50 Cent the fade.

Diddy Spotted In The Wild In Miami  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

