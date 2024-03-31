Kia Recalls 427,000 Telluride SUVs Due to Potential Rollaway Risk

Kia issued a recall for about 427,000 Telluride SUVs due to a potential risk of rolling away while parked, as announced in a notice on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website. T
The recall affects model years 2020-2024. Kia estimated the defect’s occurrence at 1%, involving 16 vehicles thus far, with no reported injuries.
Owners are advised to manually engage the emergency parking brake until their vehicles are repaired. Dealers will update the electronic parking brake software and replace any damaged intermediate shafts at no cost.
Kia assures owners that repair expenses will be reimbursed if the issue has been addressed.
-
The Salary a Single Person Needs to Live Comfortably in Raleigh
-
Act (Breaking) Bad: Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing "Pink Cocaine" For Diddy In Amended Suit
-
Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds
-
Mariah The Scientist Allegedly Fights One Of Young Thug’s Old Lovers [Video]
-
‘See, The Thing Is…’ Podcast Messy Ending: Mandii B to Take Legal Against Ex Co-Host Bridget Kelly & Drops Receipts
-
‘Pink Cocaine’: An In-Depth Look at the Expensive and Trendy Drug
-
Sean "Diddy" Combs' Alleged "Drug Mule" Arrested In Miami
-
Social Media Reacts (And Points Fingers) Following Premiere of Hulu's "Freaknik" Documentary