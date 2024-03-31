Listen Live
News

Kia Recalls 427,000 Telluride SUVs Due to Potential Rollaway Risk

Published on March 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Kia and Hyundai cars

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Kia issued a recall for about 427,000 Telluride SUVs due to a potential risk of rolling away while parked, as announced in a notice on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website. T

The recall affects model years 2020-2024. Kia estimated the defect’s occurrence at 1%, involving 16 vehicles thus far, with no reported injuries.

Owners are advised to manually engage the emergency parking brake until their vehicles are repaired. Dealers will update the electronic parking brake software and replace any damaged intermediate shafts at no cost.

Kia assures owners that repair expenses will be reimbursed if the issue has been addressed.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

KIA Recall

More from K97.5
Trending
--Developers are about to build an $18 million apartment community
Money

The Salary a Single Person Needs to Live Comfortably in Raleigh

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Kia and Hyundai cars
News

Kia Recalls 427,000 Telluride SUVs Due to Potential Rollaway Risk

Entertainment

‘See, The Thing Is…’ Podcast Messy Ending: Mandii B to Take Legal Against Ex Co-Host Bridget Kelly & Drops Receipts

Entertainment

‘Pink Cocaine’: An In-Depth Look at the Expensive and Trendy Drug

Sean Combs photographed by Robbie Fimmano for Variety on June 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA
News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

children's ferris wheel at the amusement park
Local

Spring Carnival for Special Olympics is Back in Knightdale

News

Federal Prosecutor Whose Office Is Investigating Diddy Previously Took Down R. Kelly

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close