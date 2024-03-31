Scientists Find Link Between COVID and Memory Issues

New studies are showing a significant relationship between COVID-19 and brain health. New evidence sheds light on the virus’s impact on cognitive functions.

Renowned physician and long COVID researcher, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, emphasizes how COVID-19 has an enduring effect on brain function. Issues often manifest as cognitive deficits and memory impairments.

According to Al-Aly, the virus can create seven years of brain aging and persistent inflammation. Imaging studies reveal alarming trends such as brain volume reduction and structural changes.

These findings further show the need for heightened awareness, research, and targeted interventions to address the health repercussions of the pandemic.