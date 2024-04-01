Listen Live
Music

Dj Kool Dropped His Classic Single “Let Me Clear My Throat” 28 Years Ago (video)

Published on April 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Bimbe 2015

Source: K975 Staff / K975 Staff

DJ Kool from Washington, D.C., released his iconic single “Let Me Clear My Throat,” the final track from his debut album with the same title under American Recordings/Warner Bros. Blackout! Imprint. The most popular version of the song was recorded live at Philly’s Bahama Bay Club, incorporating audience cheers, shouts, and participation into the recording. Produced by Kool along with the late DJ Mark The 45 King and Funkmaster Flex, the track includes samples from Kool and the Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging,” Marva Whitley’s “Unwind Yourself,” and Mark The 45 King’s catchy “The 900 Number.” The song’s title and recurring line, “let me clear my throat,” were inspired by the Beastie Boys’ “The New Style” from the album “Licensed to Ill” released in 1986. Various American sports teams have used the song for their introductions, such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team. Starting from the 2023 MLB season, the Milwaukee Brewers began playing the song at American Family Field along with their horn after each home run.

Check Out the Video

More from K97.5
Trending
--Developers are about to build an $18 million apartment community
Money

The Salary a Single Person Needs to Live Comfortably in Raleigh

COVID-19 Updates
Health

Scientists Find Link Between COVID and Memory Issues

Bimbe 2015
Music

Dj Kool Dropped His Classic Single “Let Me Clear My Throat” 28 Years Ago (video)

Entertainment

‘Pink Cocaine’: An In-Depth Look at the Expensive and Trendy Drug

Sean Combs photographed by Robbie Fimmano for Variety on June 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA
News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

children's ferris wheel at the amusement park
Local

Spring Carnival for Special Olympics is Back in Knightdale

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

News

Federal Prosecutor Whose Office Is Investigating Diddy Previously Took Down R. Kelly

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close