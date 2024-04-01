Dj Kool Dropped His Classic Single “Let Me Clear My Throat” 28 Years Ago (video)

DJ Kool from Washington, D.C., released his iconic single “Let Me Clear My Throat,” the final track from his debut album with the same title under American Recordings/Warner Bros. Blackout! Imprint. The most popular version of the song was recorded live at Philly’s Bahama Bay Club, incorporating audience cheers, shouts, and participation into the recording. Produced by Kool along with the late DJ Mark The 45 King and Funkmaster Flex, the track includes samples from Kool and the Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging,” Marva Whitley’s “Unwind Yourself,” and Mark The 45 King’s catchy “The 900 Number.” The song’s title and recurring line, “let me clear my throat,” were inspired by the Beastie Boys’ “The New Style” from the album “Licensed to Ill” released in 1986. Various American sports teams have used the song for their introductions, such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team. Starting from the 2023 MLB season, the Milwaukee Brewers began playing the song at American Family Field along with their horn after each home run.

