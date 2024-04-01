Listen Live
Mike Epps Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws’: Part 5 Comes Out April 18 (Video)

Published on April 1, 2024

The Upshaws Season 5 Key Art & Trailer Images

Source: Netflix / Courtesy

Netflix’s hit sitcom The Upshaws just dropped the new trailer for Part 5, which is due to hit the streamer this month. The family is putting in the work every day to achieve their dreams, not without a share of laughs along the way.

The returning series stars Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Gabrielle Dennis, and Wanda Sykes and follows a working-class Black family that has dealt with a real issue—infidelity—but is working through it all to solidify their family. Epps and Sykes are executive producing with Regina Hicks along with Page Hurwitz, Niles Kirchner, Annie Levine, Jon Emerson, and Mark Alton Brown. Hicks and Sykes are showrunners and series creators.

Part 5 comes to Netflix on April 18, but the series was already renewed for the sixth part, hitting the streamer later this year.

Check out the Trailer

