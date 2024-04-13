Listen Live
Lifestyle

Drake’s Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Leaks Online

If this is the real diss, is it enough to go against Kendrick?

Published on April 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Drake and Kendrick

Source: Getty/Prince Williams/Wireimage/Stephane Cardinale/Corbis

And here we are. 

It seems as if the rumored diss track from Drake has finally surfaced. On Saturday (April 12) a song snippet, allegedly from Drake, began circulating. On the record, the Toronto rapper appears to be taking aim at Kendrick Lamar, who took several shots of his own recently on “Like That,” a song featured on Future and Metro Boomin‘s We Don’t Trust You album, released just last month.

RELATED: Our Favorite Collabs from Every Rapper Beefing with Drake

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake and J. Cole on “Like That”

Drizzy wasn’t the only one targeted on the record. J. Cole also caught shots, and replied with “7 Minute Drill,” a scathing warning shot in which he questioned Lamar’s discography, ability to compete and more. But days after Cole dropped the record, featured on his surprise Might Delete Later project, he admitted that the song made him feel terrible, praised Lamar and said he planned to pull the record from streaming services.

True to his word, Cole removed the song on Friday (April 12).

For his part, Drake hasn’t confirmed or denied the authenticity of his leaked track. Listen to Drake’s alleged diss below and judge for yourself.

Update: A full version of the record has now leaked. Check below.

 

 

Drake’s Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Leaks Online  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from K97.5
Trending
News

DJ Mister Cee Has Passed Away At 57

Karlie Redd
Showtime Says

Karlie Redd Gets $300K For Sex Toys Molded From Her Booty And Vagina

Lifestyle

Drake’s Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Leaks Online

Entertainment

Report: Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

spice girlin marketplace
Lifestyle

April is Black Women’s History Month

Showtime Says

O.J. Simpson Sings About Nicole Brown’s Murder (VIDEO)

K975 Prom Takeover
Homepage Prizes & Events

Let K975 Take Over Your Prom!

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close