Drake’s Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Leaks Online

It seems as if the rumored diss track from Drake has finally surfaced. On Saturday (April 12) a song snippet, allegedly from Drake, began circulating. On the record, the Toronto rapper appears to be taking aim at Kendrick Lamar, who took several shots of his own recently on “Like That,” a song featured on Future and Metro Boomin‘s We Don’t Trust You album, released just last month.

Drizzy wasn’t the only one targeted on the record. J. Cole also caught shots, and replied with “7 Minute Drill,” a scathing warning shot in which he questioned Lamar’s discography, ability to compete and more. But days after Cole dropped the record, featured on his surprise Might Delete Later project, he admitted that the song made him feel terrible, praised Lamar and said he planned to pull the record from streaming services.

True to his word, Cole removed the song on Friday (April 12).

For his part, Drake hasn’t confirmed or denied the authenticity of his leaked track. Listen to Drake’s alleged diss below and judge for yourself.

Update: A full version of the record has now leaked. Check below.

