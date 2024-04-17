Listen Live
News

G. Dep Looks To Reconnect With Diddy Despite Assault Allegations [Video]

To do a "type of musical situation."

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
G-Dep on FOX

Source: YouTube / Fox

It seems G. Dep is looking to resurrect his music career. He says he is looking to reconnect with Diddy despite his pending legal issues.

As reported by HipHopDX the Harlem, New York, native was recently released after serving over 10 years in prison for a robbery-turned murder. In December 2023, his 15-years to life sentence was commuted by Governor Kathy Hochul and he was released earlier this month. Now, as a free man he has conducted multiple interviews with various media outlets. Recently, he spoke to Fox 5 New York about his plans post prison and recording new music.

He also made it clear that the public shouldn’t be so quick to condemn Diddy when it comes to his ongoing legal issues. “I’m like, ‘When? When did that happen?’” G. Dep said. “We were in the studio for months on end with each other. So I don’t know where this is coming from. People should give people the benefit of the doubt. If somebody just saying that you did something, you know people can say anything.” He then went on to directly address the Bad Boy Entertainment executive saying “[I] got a lot of songs, bro. I’m looking for you so we can get some type of musical situation going.”

You can watch the G. Dep interview below.

G. Dep Looks To Reconnect With Diddy Despite Assault Allegations [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from K97.5
Trending
News

G. Dep Looks To Reconnect With Diddy Despite Assault Allegations [Video]

Entertainment

Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away

Karlie Redd
Showtime Says

Karlie Redd Gets $300K For Sex Toys Molded From Her Booty And Vagina

WEN 2022 Sherri Shepherd
Television

‘Sherri’ Shepherd Daytime Talk Show Renewed For Season 3

Brian Dawson-K975
Brian Dawson

Annual EOG Tour

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Estate Claim They Paid The Singer’s Mother Over $55M

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Class Study Session
News

Biden Admin to Forgive Student Loans for 78,000 Public Service Workers

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close