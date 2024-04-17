Listen Live
Kountry Wayne Bringing ‘The King of Hearts’ Tour to Durham

Published on April 17, 2024

Kountry Wayne on Ryan Cameron Uncensored

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

Get ready for a night of laughter as Kountry Wayne returns to venues nationwide with his ‘King of Hearts’ tour.

Wayne will be at The Carolina Theater in Durham on Saturday, April 20, starting at 7:30 pm, with doors opening at 6:30 pm.

Since his viral breakthrough in 2014, Kountry Wayne’s career has skyrocketed, with his hilarious social media sketches taking the internet by storm. Recognized as one of Variety’s 10 Comics To Watch in 2021, Wayne’s comedic talent has earned praise from both audiences and fellow comedians.

Prepare for a night of side-splitting humor and unforgettable moments as Kountry Wayne brings his unique brand of comedy to Durham.

Find tickets here.

