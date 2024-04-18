Listen Live
Get Free Chick-Fil-A this Week in the Triangle

Published on April 18, 2024

Chick-fil-a Teacher Appreciation

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

Chick-fil-A is spreading joy across the Triangle area by offering free orders of its popular Chick-n-Strips at select locations.

From April 15th to April 20th, you can get a complimentary three-piece order of Chick-n-Strips simply by ordering through the Chick-Fil-A app.

This limited-time offer comes as a welcome treat for Triangle residents looking to satisfy their cravings without breaking the bank. Normally priced at $5.35, now is the chance to enjoy these strips at no cost.

Whether it’s a midday snack, a quick lunch, or an evening treat, Chick-fil-A’s free tenders week presents the perfect opportunity to savor the flavors of spring.

Download the Chick-fil-A app and claim your free order today!

