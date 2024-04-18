Reuben Vincent On Latest EP, “General Admission,” & Providing A Voice To His Generation

Coming in hot upon the release of his new EP, General Admission, and a 24-city tour with Bas, Charlotte native Reuben Vincent made a stop to the K975 studios to chat with Brian Dawson. In this exclusive interview, the JAMLA recording artist speaks on diving into his West African roots to become an important voice in this era, as well as the deeper meaning behind the EP’s title. We also have a little bit of fun by asking about some of his favorites.
